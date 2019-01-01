My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sahin Mansuri

Sahin Mansuri

Founder and CEO of Perception System Pvt. Ltd.

About Sahin Mansuri

Sahin Mansuri is the founder and CEO of Perception System Pvt. Ltd., a San Jose - USA and Ahmedabad - India based software & IT solution company. A technopreneur with over 16 years of rich, varied and professional experience in the IT domainsm, he is a big believer in simplification and transparency; that raises new bench-marking year on year.

More From Sahin Mansuri

This Transformation in The Digital World is Changing the Way Business is Done
digital transformation

This Transformation in The Digital World is Changing the Way Business is Done

In this era of screenless digital transformations, the supermarkets and multi-store retail outlets are utilizing AI and voice commerce development technologies to expand their businesses
6 min read