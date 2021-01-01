Sakshi Tulsian
Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, POSist Technologies
Sakshi Tulsian is the co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of POSist Technologies, a leading cloud-based restaurant technology platform used by over 9,000 restaurants across the Middle East, UK, US, Southeast Asia, and LATAM. In her role, Sakshi is responsible for translating the company’s vision to make restaurants prosperous globally.
Latest
The How-To: Building A Solid Culture In Early-Stage Startups
Building a strong company culture and set of values for an early-stage startup is essential to ensuring its success in the long term.
