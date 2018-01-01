Guest Writer

CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest, Chair of Ellevate Network and Chair of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Index Fund

Sallie Krawcheck’s professional mission is to help women reach their financial and professional goals. She is the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital investment platform for women. She is the chair of Ellevate Network, a many-thousand-strong global professional woman's network. And she is the chair of the Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Index Fund, which invests in the top-rated companies for advancing women. Krawcheck is the author of Own It: The Power of Women at Work, released in January of 2017.