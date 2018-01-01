Guest Writer

Head of Finance, Virtuzone

Salman Khoja is the Head of Finance at Virtuzone.

Salman is a Chartered Accountant with almost a decade of financial planning and audit experience. As Head of Finance at Virtuzone, he oversees the accounting, business support, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and internal audit functions. Salman joined the company in 2010, and today plays a key role in ensuring Virtuzone maintains its position as one the fastest growing business setup firms in the region.

Prior to joining Virtuzone, he was associated with Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) and its member firm for four years. In his free time, he is actively involved in charity work, having recently visited Nepal after the earthquake disaster to help with the rebuilding efforts.