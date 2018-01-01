Sam Bahreini

Sam Bahreini

Guest Writer
Digital Marketer
Sam Bahreini is a serial entrepreneur and growth marketer, helping startups navigate from launch to scale. 

More From Sam Bahreini

The 5 Touch Points When You Can Boost Retention Through Training
Employee Retention

The 5 Touch Points When You Can Boost Retention Through Training

There are opportunities to improve employee engagement and make working for your company a win-win for the long term.
5 min read
Poor Employee Engagement Is the Biggest Retail Fail of 2015
Employee Engagement

Poor Employee Engagement Is the Biggest Retail Fail of 2015

Here's how to bounce back from it in 2016.
4 min read
4 Reasons You Should Gather Employee Feedback to Boost Your Marketing
Employee Engagement

4 Reasons You Should Gather Employee Feedback to Boost Your Marketing

Who knows best what's going on with your products or service? Hint: the people who work for you.
4 min read
Employee Engagement Is More Important Than the Customer
Managing Employees

Employee Engagement Is More Important Than the Customer

Failure to engage your staff effectively is the first step down the bad-service rabbit hole.
4 min read
How Smart Companies Get Employees to Brag About the Business
Employee Engagement

How Smart Companies Get Employees to Brag About the Business

Winning the engaged loyalty of employees is as easy as practicing the Golden Rule.
4 min read
Murphy's Law (Or Worse) Can Derail Your Business Pitch. Anticipate the Unexpected.
Pitches

Murphy's Law (Or Worse) Can Derail Your Business Pitch. Anticipate the Unexpected.

It's not always possible to bring a valued partner along to a presentation but it can better the odds at success.
5 min read
Surviving Your First Solo Business Trip at That Lonely Table for One
Business Travel

Surviving Your First Solo Business Trip at That Lonely Table for One

While obstacles may arise on the road, most can be minimized or avoided with a little planning. Surmounting them alone may make you a better entrepreneur.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.