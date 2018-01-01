Sam Bahreini

Employee Retention
The 5 Touch Points When You Can Boost Retention Through Training
There are opportunities to improve employee engagement and make working for your company a win-win for the long term.
Employee Engagement
Poor Employee Engagement Is the Biggest Retail Fail of 2015
Here's how to bounce back from it in 2016.
Employee Engagement
4 Reasons You Should Gather Employee Feedback to Boost Your Marketing
Who knows best what's going on with your products or service? Hint: the people who work for you.
Managing Employees
Employee Engagement Is More Important Than the Customer
Failure to engage your staff effectively is the first step down the bad-service rabbit hole.
Employee Engagement
How Smart Companies Get Employees to Brag About the Business
Winning the engaged loyalty of employees is as easy as practicing the Golden Rule.
Pitches
Murphy's Law (Or Worse) Can Derail Your Business Pitch. Anticipate the Unexpected.
It's not always possible to bring a valued partner along to a presentation but it can better the odds at success.
Business Travel
Surviving Your First Solo Business Trip at That Lonely Table for One
While obstacles may arise on the road, most can be minimized or avoided with a little planning. Surmounting them alone may make you a better entrepreneur.