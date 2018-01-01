Sam Madden

Automation
Is a Robot the 'New Entrepreneur'?
Hint: Check-out jobs are threatened. But service jobs with distinct cognitive skills are safe. "Terminator 2" isn't here yet.
On-Demand
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Starting a Business
3 Reasons No Money Is No Barrier to Starting Your Business
The Internet offers cheap tools to create, finance and market a legitimate business -- with all the advantages and opportunity that brings.
Entrepreneurs
4 Ways an Entrepreneur Can Increase Liquidity
For new business-owners, the bar to growing something from nothing is lower than ever. . . as long as you keep your cash-flow fluid.
Homejoy
What the HomeJoy Failure Tells Us About the Future of the On-Demand Economy
The home services market is enormous, yet there is not a lot of room for middle men.
Apps
4 Money-Saving Apps for Today's On-the-Go Entrepreneur
From parking to mileage, a look at how road warriors can save time and money.
Apple Pay
How Apple Pay Is Poised to Transform the Trillion-Dollar Service Industry
Huge consumer businesses quickly accepted Apple's new payment system but less tech-savvy small businesses might have the most to gain.
Success Strategies
Solopreneurs Should Resolve to Focus on Growth and Efficiency to Prosper in 2015
Start the New Year with a fresh marketing initiative or an investment in technology that saves you time and you'll reap returns for years.
Mobile Payments
How Mobile Payment Apps Are Energizing Businesses That Live On Cash Flow
Instant payment can free small businesses from the worry of unpaid invoices, making it likelier more will thrive.
Client Relationship Management
'Opportunity Cost' Sounds Abstract But It Costs Your Business Real Money
Clients who don't value your time keep you from those who do. There are polite ways to set them straight.
Customer Retention
Good Work Plus These 3 Steps Converts New Customers Into Recurring Customers
A happy customer who comes back for more is, literally, money in the bank. Make their experience hassle free from beginning to end.
Ready for Anything
4 Simple Steps for Keeping Every Dollar You've Earned in Your Pocket
New business is good but the quickest route to making more money is cutting pointless expenses and getting paid promptly for the work you've completed.