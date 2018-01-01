Sam McRoberts

Guest Writer
CEO of VUDU Marketing, Author of Screw the Zoo
Sam McRoberts is the CEO of VUDU Marketing, and author of Screw the Zoo and SEO Simplified.

5 Mental Powers Every Entrepreneur Can Develop
Personal Improvement

High performers aren't superhuman, they've just honed their minds in ways anyone could but few do.
6 min read
Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind
Psychology

If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
6 min read
Here's What Science Says You Should Do to Achieve Greater Success
Taking Risks

Taking risks may seem scary, but risk is the moat standing between you and true success
6 min read
7 Ways to Cultivate Your Inner Hacker
Productivity

Lazy people spot the shortcuts, tricks and hacks workaholics power right past.
4 min read
You're Right, the 'System' Is Rigged Against You. Here's How to Hack It.
Entrepreneurs

Life isn't fair. Work around it.
5 min read
Level-Up Your Salary With These 5 Simple Tips
Entrepreneurs

Everyone wants to earn more money, but few realize just how easy it can be with the right strategies in hand.
6 min read
Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head
Personal Improvement

Internal dialogue is real, constant and often irrationally critical and pessimistic. Changing that tone is a powerful personal improvement.
6 min read
Here Is a Strategy For Making Yourself Irreplaceable Before Artificial Intelligence Learns to do Your Job
Artificial Intelligence

The best way to avoid losing your job to a robot is learn how to do your job working with one.
6 min read
5 Reasons Why You Must Have a Side Hustle (Unless You're Happy Living Paycheck to Paycheck)
Starting a Business

You're employer doesn't love you. If you want a more interesting and financially secure life, you'll have to build it after work.
7 min read
Artificial Intelligence Is Likely to Make a Career in Finance, Medicine or Law a Lot Less Lucrative
Artificial Intelligence

First generation robots worked in factories. Second generation robots are preparing for white-collar professions. Sort of like people.
6 min read
10 Reasons You're Still Not Happy
Happiness

Your mind and body need to be in the right shape.
6 min read
AI and Robots Are Coming for Your Job. Here's What You Need to Know
Technology

Depending on your type of job, it might not be your job for much longer. These steps can help you to prepare for an uncertain future.
5 min read
5 Nascent Technologies That Will Radically Shape the Future
Far Out Tech

Researchers at the frontier of science are making possible technologies likely to change civilization more than anything since electricity.
5 min read
Donald Trump Has Mastered These 5 Psychological Tactics to Get Ahead
Marketing

"The Donald" keeps surprising pundits and the media by pulling in huge poll numbers. But maybe it shouldn't be that surprising.
6 min read
7 Life Hacks From Rebel Billionaires
Success Strategies

If you hope to join this small club, despite the odds, it stands to reason that taking a radically different approach to life could shift things in your favor.
5 min read
