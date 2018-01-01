Sam McRoberts

Personal Improvement
5 Mental Powers Every Entrepreneur Can Develop
High performers aren't superhuman, they've just honed their minds in ways anyone could but few do.
Psychology
Cognitive Biases: A Crash Course for the Millennial Mind
If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
Taking Risks
Here's What Science Says You Should Do to Achieve Greater Success
Taking risks may seem scary, but risk is the moat standing between you and true success
Productivity
7 Ways to Cultivate Your Inner Hacker
Lazy people spot the shortcuts, tricks and hacks workaholics power right past.
Entrepreneurs
You're Right, the 'System' Is Rigged Against You. Here's How to Hack It.
Life isn't fair. Work around it.
Entrepreneurs
Level-Up Your Salary With These 5 Simple Tips
Everyone wants to earn more money, but few realize just how easy it can be with the right strategies in hand.
Personal Improvement
Me, Myself and I: 4 Ways to Harness That Nagging Voice in Your Head
Internal dialogue is real, constant and often irrationally critical and pessimistic. Changing that tone is a powerful personal improvement.
Artificial Intelligence
Here Is a Strategy For Making Yourself Irreplaceable Before Artificial Intelligence Learns to do Your Job
The best way to avoid losing your job to a robot is learn how to do your job working with one.
Starting a Business
5 Reasons Why You Must Have a Side Hustle (Unless You're Happy Living Paycheck to Paycheck)
You're employer doesn't love you. If you want a more interesting and financially secure life, you'll have to build it after work.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Is Likely to Make a Career in Finance, Medicine or Law a Lot Less Lucrative
First generation robots worked in factories. Second generation robots are preparing for white-collar professions. Sort of like people.
Happiness
10 Reasons You're Still Not Happy
Your mind and body need to be in the right shape.
Technology
AI and Robots Are Coming for Your Job. Here's What You Need to Know
Depending on your type of job, it might not be your job for much longer. These steps can help you to prepare for an uncertain future.
Far Out Tech
5 Nascent Technologies That Will Radically Shape the Future
Researchers at the frontier of science are making possible technologies likely to change civilization more than anything since electricity.
Marketing
Donald Trump Has Mastered These 5 Psychological Tactics to Get Ahead
"The Donald" keeps surprising pundits and the media by pulling in huge poll numbers. But maybe it shouldn't be that surprising.
Success Strategies
7 Life Hacks From Rebel Billionaires
If you hope to join this small club, despite the odds, it stands to reason that taking a radically different approach to life could shift things in your favor.