Founder & MD, Drunken Monkey

Samrat Reddy is the Founder and Managing Director of the Drunken Monkey- the only Indian smoothie bar chain with a pan Indian presence. Started in February 2016, Drunken Monkey was initially a single smoothie bar in Hyderabad. Today the company boasts of 60 outlets across the country and is stillgrowing! Samrat Reddy can be best described as someone who is continuously looking for novelty, speed, and competition.

In 2015, almost 7 years after he first thought of a smoothie empire, he decided it was time to make it happen. After a year and a half of R&D, planning, and refining, the “Drunken Monkey” was born. He wanted a quirky, out of the box brand name to stand out from the crowd and inspire curiosity, hence the name "Drunken Monkey". With a vision to inspire people to feel beautiful, young and full of energy by adopting a “Naturally High” way of life, he kick-started the country’s largest smoothie chain in the making.

A self-confessed adventure addict, Samrat has always been first in line to get things going, whether it is work or play. In fact, for him there is no difference between work and play! He takes his job just as seriously as he takes his sport. The Drunken Monkey founder also leads a cricket team which is highly reputed in the Hyderabad Corporate circle. He believes that team sports are a great way to build strong work ethics and team spirit.