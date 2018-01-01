Sana Sabah

Co-founder and CEO, SHURUA(R)T

I am responsible for general management, partnerships, promotions, handling the digital marketing of the website, and for scripting, shooting and editing of advertisements, documentaries, and PSAs. Apart from my responsibilities as the CEO, I am glad that I am able to continue with my love for production for the benefit of the artists that we're working with.

More From Sana Sabah

The Difficulty Of Being A Small Town Startup
small towns

The Difficulty Of Being A Small Town Startup

People not understanding the concept of startups and other challenges a startup faces in a small town.
6 min read
SHURUA(R)T: The Art of Making it Happen and Work
Art and Craft

SHURUA(R)T: The Art of Making it Happen and Work

"We lost less, and ended up gaining much more"
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.