Sandeep Rathore

#5 Ways to Fuel Your Content Marketing with User-generated Content
Content marketing, by its virtue of helping customers make informed decisions, offers handsome ROI in terms of sales and building a brand
#7 Key Steps in Creating Content Marketing Plan for Start-ups
The best way to know your audience is to build a buyer persona
Google Maps
Google Maps Marketing as an Effective Tool to Target Your Local Audience
It is an efficient way of using Google Maps' functionality to make your business easier to find on Google Maps by a potential customer
To-Do List
How Successful People Get the Most Out of Their To-Do Lists
All those who have tasted success know the secret and they never even think about the next task until they finish the current one
Work-Life Balance
How Smart Entrepreneurs Find Time For Their Families
'Minimize decision-making and you can save a lot of time to spend with your family'
Customer Relationship
#5 Easy Steps To Create Customer-Empathy Map For Your Business
Find out what makes your customers happy, what their concerns are to connect with them at the emotional level
#5 Reasons Why Content Marketing Fails And How To Avoid Them
Your content marketing campaigns will fall flat if you don't build a defined buyer persona.