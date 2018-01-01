Sandesh Mestry

Customer Engagement
Is Low Price the Only Way to Lure Customers?
Most of the entrepreneurial ventures start with offering a product or service at a competitive price
Business
These Ingredients are Instrumental for the Growth of a Business
As the organisation grows, there is a need for the top management to develop departmental processes which can bring in predictability
Solving Problems
The 3 Major Roadblocks You Will Face While Starting A Business
The disciplining starts with development of an elaborate standard operating process for managing all the departmental and interdepartmental business processes