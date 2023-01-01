Sandra M. Moore
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Impact Officer
Sandra M. Moore is managing director and chief impact officer at Advantage Capital. She focuses on high growth and high wage business investing in communities where access to investment capital has historically been hard to find, and is a member of the Advantage Capital fundraising team.
Why the Current Volatile Market is an Opportune Time for Impact Investing in Undercapitalized Entrepreneurs
Investors now have an opportunity and obligation to sustain communities by investing in the small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs that hold them together.