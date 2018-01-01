Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, NASSCOM Executive

Sangeeta Devni is an entrepreneur, creative thinker, and team leader with a passion for bettering people’s lives, especially women. Since 1988, NASSCOM has been a non-profit trade association representing the Indian IT and business process outsourcing industry. Being one of the early members of NASSCOM's ambitious 10,000 Start-ups Initiative, she worked towards the launch, shaping, and execution of India’s biggest startup program, including creating platforms to evangelize tech entrepreneurship, building capabilities of tech entrepreneurs, driving investments in start-ups and assisting startups with business connects. She drives two key programs – one to impact and nurture startups by building the massive Mentor Program Pan India, and the other to bring more women into tech roles and evangelizing for women entrepreneurship. She is responsible for skill building; shortlisting startups and helping them validate their ideas and build products through events, partnerships, and other strategic activities. She constructed the entire Mentors program which now has 200 Mentors throughout India supporting startups at each step, from defining and detailing their concept into a business plan, to implementing their idea and refining the product by leveraging NASSCOM’s vast infrastructure, user base, and experience. In the Girls in Tech program, she managed the strategic roll out of a special program--10000 Startups--to encourage girls to pursue technology careers through effective mentorship with industry leaders and women entrepreneurs.