Sanna Vohra

Sanna Vohra

Founder & CEO, The Wedding Brigade

Sanna Vohra is the Founder & CEO of The Wedding Brigade. She is passionate about using technology to build a leading wedding brand. Prior to The Wedding Brigade, she spent two years in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking franchise in New York, focusing on equity transactions in the technology space. Previously, she has worked at Saatchi & Saatchi X, and in Coca Cola’s marketing division.

She discovered her passion for building businesses at Brown University, when she co-founded a restaurant discounting company for students. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Magna cum Laude from Brown, with Honors in Development Studies and Economics. With Wedding Brigade, this former investment banker aims to organize the un-organized wedding industry in India. 

More From Sanna Vohra

Bridging The Women Employment Gap
Women In WorkForce

Bridging The Women Employment Gap

What can we as startup entrepreneurs do to enable a holistic work environment to incentivize more women to join the workforce?
4 min read
Five Things Your Business Degree Will Not Teach You About Business
Business

Five Things Your Business Degree Will Not Teach You About Business

Art of doing business comes from experience and we can gain it from those who have gone through the same process
5 min read
The Under-30 Philosophy: #5 Learning as an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

The Under-30 Philosophy: #5 Learning as an Entrepreneur

The core challenge is learning how to build a company when you are still discovering yourself
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.