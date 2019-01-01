My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sanyogita Shamsunder

Sanyogita Shamsunder

Guest Writer
Vice President of 5G Labs and Innovation, Verizon

About Sanyogita Shamsunder

Sanyogita Shamsunder is the vice oresident of 5G Labs and Innovation at Verizon. Previously, she was director of Advanced Wireless and Mobile Technology Planning and has led the 5G Network Planning and Device Technologies at Verizon. She has directed and managed teams in all areas of the wireless business, including silicon, and network technology development, marketing, planning and strategy. She holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and math.

More From Sanyogita Shamsunder

There's No Such Thing As an 'Ideal' Engineer, Male or Female

There's No Such Thing As an 'Ideal' Engineer, Male or Female

A 5G pioneer points out that innovators in her field, any tech field, are no longer white and male, with glasses and a pocket protector.
5 min read