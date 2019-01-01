Sanyogita Shamsunder is the vice oresident of 5G Labs and Innovation at Verizon. Previously, she was director of Advanced Wireless and Mobile Technology Planning and has led the 5G Network Planning and Device Technologies at Verizon. She has directed and managed teams in all areas of the wireless business, including silicon, and network technology development, marketing, planning and strategy. She holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and math.