Sara Jayne Crow

Sara has served as Editor-in-Chief or Contributing Writer for a variety of magazines, such as Dubious and Minty in Seattle, XLR8R of San Francisco, Chicago’s Blacklist, the New York-based Flavorwire, Los Angeles' URB, and Resident Advisor of Berlin. Sara specializes in well-bred content and content marketing for a range of industries, from fashion and fitness to finance, hospitality, technology and entertainment.

The 10 Fittest Cities for Millennials
The 10 Fittest Cities for Millennials

Cities with good bike paths and a wide selection of yoga studios finds not all have balmy climates or steep rents, according to Livestrong.
