Restaurants
Rolls Mania Grows by 103 Percent Per Year. Know the Success Mantra of This QSR Brand
Rolls Mania strikes the right chord by its Quality, Quantity & Quick Service. It has now 102+ outlets and sells 12,000 kathi rolls daily
Restaurant Business
This Restaurant's High ROI Franchise Model Led To 350% Growth In FY18
Read on the exclusive interview of the Co-founder and CEO of Charcoal Eats, Anurag Mehrotra who tells it all – the journey of the QSR brand, key accomplishments and the expansion plans