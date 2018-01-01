Sara Varni

Sara Varni

Guest Writer
Senior VP, Marketing, Sales Cloud, Salesforce

Sara Varni leads marketing for Sales Cloud at Salesforce and is responsible for the positioning and go-to-market strategy for Sales Cloud, the world’s leading sales app. Sales Cloud provides sales teams with all the information they need to connect with customers—everything from real time marketing campaigns to intuitive deal tracking, available anytime, from any device. GE Aviation, Blue Shield of California and ADP are among the many companies using Sales Cloud to drive their businesses.

A nine-year veteran of Salesforce, Sara has held other senior marketing roles there, including marketing leader for Desk.com and AppExchange. Before joining Salesforce, Sara worked in mobile strategy at E! Networks. She holds a BS in business administration from Bucknell University and an MBA from The Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

More From Sara Varni

5 Mantras That Successful Entrepreneurs Share
Success Strategies

5 Mantras That Successful Entrepreneurs Share

If half of businesses fail in the first five years, what are the other half doing right and what can entrepreneurs learn from them?
5 min read
5 Ways to Do Less and Get More Done
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Do Less and Get More Done

Got an intense job and kids at home? Step off the treadmill and start over.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.