Sarah Vermunt is the founder of Careergasm. As a career coach and entrepreneur, she helps people quit jobs they hate so they can do work they love.

4 Ways to Focus Fiercely and Stress Less
4 Ways to Focus Fiercely and Stress Less

Are there things you're striving for that you can let go of so you can focus more fiercely on the things you care about most?
Why You Should Embrace Your Inner Amateur
Why You Should Embrace Your Inner Amateur

Fear of making mistakes is crippling your progress.
Why You Should Start Taking a Proper Lunch Break
Why You Should Start Taking a Proper Lunch Break

Do you typically scarf something down while hunched over your desk? It's killing your productivity.
How To Get An Informational Interview (And Why Even Entrepreneurs Need Them)
How To Get An Informational Interview (And Why Even Entrepreneurs Need Them)

If you're not gathering information this way, you're missing out. Big time.
Why Self-Care Sometimes Needs to Be Your No. 1 Strategy
Why Self-Care Sometimes Needs to Be Your No. 1 Strategy

When you're burned out, so is your decision-making.
Is Your Job Making You Sick?
Is Your Job Making You Sick?

And are you listening to your body to determine the cause?
Why You Should Actually Ditch Some of Your 2016 Goals
Why You Should Actually Ditch Some of Your 2016 Goals

What is it that you really, truly want?
To Improve a Situation Immediately Stop Exaggerating How Bad It Is
To Improve a Situation Immediately Stop Exaggerating How Bad It Is

Sometimes the best option still sucks. Telling yourself you're the victim of circumstances makes it worse.
Entrepreneurs Don't Have to Be Fearless, Just Brave
Entrepreneurs Don't Have to Be Fearless, Just Brave

If you have no fear, maybe you need to start taking bigger risks.
4 Books Your Timid Entrepreneurial Heart Wants You to Read
4 Books Your Timid Entrepreneurial Heart Wants You to Read

Fearful about taking those first steps? Others have felt the same way. They've written whole books about it.
Don't Let Assumptions About Money Rule Your Life
Don't Let Assumptions About Money Rule Your Life

Between fears of being poor and worries that wealth changes people, figuring how to make your way in life can get very complicated.
The Unglamorous Truth About My First Year of Business
The Unglamorous Truth About My First Year of Business

Sometimes you're better off not knowing what you're getting into.
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?

Comedian Jim Carrey's 2014 commencement message illustrated the importance of always choosing love over fear.
Indulge Your Obsessions When Choosing Your Life's Work
Indulge Your Obsessions When Choosing Your Life's Work

To be happy, figure out how to make a living doing what you think about when you don't have to think about anything in particular.
Dear Graduate, Here's What Nobody Told You
Dear Graduate, Here's What Nobody Told You

Young entrepreneurs should realize that while they're scared, everyone's scared.
