Sarah Vermunt is the founder of Careergasm. As a career coach and entrepreneur, she helps people quit jobs they hate so they can do work they love.
Focus
4 Ways to Focus Fiercely and Stress Less
Are there things you're striving for that you can let go of so you can focus more fiercely on the things you care about most?
Learning
Why You Should Embrace Your Inner Amateur
Fear of making mistakes is crippling your progress.
Productivity
Why You Should Start Taking a Proper Lunch Break
Do you typically scarf something down while hunched over your desk? It's killing your productivity.
Networking
How To Get An Informational Interview (And Why Even Entrepreneurs Need Them)
If you're not gathering information this way, you're missing out. Big time.
Decision Making
Why Self-Care Sometimes Needs to Be Your No. 1 Strategy
When you're burned out, so is your decision-making.
Workplace Wellness
Is Your Job Making You Sick?
And are you listening to your body to determine the cause?
Goals
Why You Should Actually Ditch Some of Your 2016 Goals
What is it that you really, truly want?
Entrepreneur Mindset
To Improve a Situation Immediately Stop Exaggerating How Bad It Is
Sometimes the best option still sucks. Telling yourself you're the victim of circumstances makes it worse.
Fear
Entrepreneurs Don't Have to Be Fearless, Just Brave
If you have no fear, maybe you need to start taking bigger risks.
Books
4 Books Your Timid Entrepreneurial Heart Wants You to Read
Fearful about taking those first steps? Others have felt the same way. They've written whole books about it.
Money
Don't Let Assumptions About Money Rule Your Life
Between fears of being poor and worries that wealth changes people, figuring how to make your way in life can get very complicated.
Starting a Business
The Unglamorous Truth About My First Year of Business
Sometimes you're better off not knowing what you're getting into.
Fear
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?
Comedian Jim Carrey's 2014 commencement message illustrated the importance of always choosing love over fear.
Passion
Indulge Your Obsessions When Choosing Your Life's Work
To be happy, figure out how to make a living doing what you think about when you don't have to think about anything in particular.
Project Grow
Dear Graduate, Here's What Nobody Told You
Young entrepreneurs should realize that while they're scared, everyone's scared.