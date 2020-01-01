Sayantan Dasgupta

Sayantan acts as a Vice-President of Marketing Communications at Unifyed and a Partner of Corporate Communications at EVC Ventures, a Chicago-based Venture Capital firm focused on Higher Education.

Being the great-grandson of Bipin Chandra Pal, who was one of the freedom fighters of India and the 'Father of Revolutionary Thoughts', Sayantan believes in supporting entrepreneurial ideas that are solving real problems in the society. Over the last 14+ years, Sayantan has held various positions working in the Higher Ed, Venture Capital, Media, and the Film industry. Beyond his corporate life, Sayantan is a professional musician with over 18 years of experience in music. He served as a Music Director, Composer, Session Guitarist and has worked in four mainstream movies to date.