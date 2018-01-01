SC Moatti is a technology visionary, venture capital investor, and bestselling author of Mobilized, an insider’s guide to the business and future of connected technology. While working at Facebook, Trulia and Nokia, SC has built mobile products that are used today by billions of people -one of them received an Emmy nomination. Andrew Chen, one of Uber's executives, called SC “a genius at making mobile products people love.” More at scmoatti.com.
Mobile Technology
3 Ways to Put More Nudge Into Your Push Notifications
Push notifications are influential drivers to maximizing mobile presence.
Mobile
To Invest in Mobile or Not to Invest in Mobile... That is the Question
You basically have three options when deciding whether or not to invest in a mobile marketing solution for your business.