Guest Writer

Tech visionary, venture capitalist & bestselling author | Fmr Facebook executive | Stanford b-school lecturer

SC Moatti is a technology visionary, venture capital investor, and bestselling author of Mobilized, an insider’s guide to the business and future of connected technology. While working at Facebook, Trulia and Nokia, SC has built mobile products that are used today by billions of people -one of them received an Emmy nomination. Andrew Chen, one of Uber's executives, called SC “a genius at making mobile products people love.” More at scmoatti.com.