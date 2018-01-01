Scott Cole

Scott Cole

Guest Writer
CEO of Scott Cole & Associates
Scott Cole is an attorney and the founder of Scott Cole & Associates, a California-based law firm devoted to worker's rights litigation. He has represented countless workers in single party and class action employment matters. He is also the author of scores of articles as well as the book Fallout.

More From Scott Cole

An Employment Lawyers' Perspective on Age Discrimination in Silicon Valley
Discrimination

An Employment Lawyers' Perspective on Age Discrimination in Silicon Valley

The tech industry's well document bias against women and people of color expands to include everyone past the age of 40 or so.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.