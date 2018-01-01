Scott Eblin

Guest Writer
Author, 'Overworked and Overwhelmed'

Executive coach and leadership educator Scott Eblin of Santa Monica, Calif., is the author of Overworked and Overwhelmed: The Mindfulness AlternativeHe is the co-founder and president of the Eblin Group.

More From Scott Eblin

Up to Your Eyeballs in Work? Reconnect With What You're In It For.
Goals

Up to Your Eyeballs in Work? Reconnect With What You're In It For.

Practice three critical ways to refocus and tune in again to your priorities.
4 min read
Apply the Brakes Before You Break
Work-Life Balance

Apply the Brakes Before You Break

Instead of keeping a constant connection to smart devices, many professionals might benefit from taking time to chill, move and unplug.
4 min read
Be Strategic. Set Aside Time to Select Daily and Weekly Goals.
Productivity

Be Strategic. Set Aside Time to Select Daily and Weekly Goals.

Keep your head above water while dealing with all the tactical things that cry out for an entrepreneur's attention every day.
3 min read
