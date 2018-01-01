Scott Goering

Scott Goering

Scott Goering is on the portfolio business development team at Intel Capital, Intel’s global investment and M&A organization. His focus is on establishing and maintaining relationships with leading enterprise companies in order to maximize the value of a venture capital partnership.

More From Scott Goering

8 Ways to Hit a Home Run When Pitching a New Product to a Major Corporation
Ready for Anything

8 Ways to Hit a Home Run When Pitching a New Product to a Major Corporation

A startup approaching a large company to market its wares needs to be prepared in multiple ways. Follow this guidance from a venture capital firm.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.