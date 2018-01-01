Guest Writer

Managing Director of Rebalance IRA

Scott Puritz is a managing director at Rebalance IRA and a member of the firm’s investment committee. He holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School and is a nationally recognized retirement investing expert, with references in the New York Times, CBS and USA Today. He recently testified before the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on proposed regulations to apply the fiduciary standard to all investment advisor. Puritz sits on the board of directors of the North Carolina Outward Bound School, where he is a member of the finance committee, which oversees this organization’s multi-million dollar endowment. He is a registered investment representative and holds a Series 65 securities license.