Serge Salager is the founder and CEO of RetargetLinks and Visualping. He began his career in marketing at Procter & Gamble in Belgium and joined a $1.5 billion Swiss-based VC firm after completing his MBA at Harvard Business School. He moved from the Bahamas to Vancouver in 2012 to become the CEO of a small TSX listed tech company. In 2013, Serge took this company private and, after its sale in 2015, founded two tech start-ups in Vancouver, ad tech company RetargetLinks and Internet consumer play Visualping. 

Are Corporate Accelerators Better for Startups than Traditional Ones?
The Rise of the Corporate Accelerator
