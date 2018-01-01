Founder and CEO of RetargetLinks and Visualping

Serge Salager is the founder and CEO of RetargetLinks and Visualping. He began his career in marketing at Procter & Gamble in Belgium and joined a $1.5 billion Swiss-based VC firm after completing his MBA at Harvard Business School. He moved from the Bahamas to Vancouver in 2012 to become the CEO of a small TSX listed tech company. In 2013, Serge took this company private and, after its sale in 2015, founded two tech start-ups in Vancouver, ad tech company RetargetLinks and Internet consumer play Visualping.