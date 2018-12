Seth Godin

Author, Blogger and Founder of the altMBA and The Marketing Seminar

Seth Godin is the author of 18 books. He’s also the founder of the online workshops altMBA and The Marketing Seminar. Godin has founded several companies, including Yoyodyne and Squidoo. In 2018, he was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame. His latest book is This Is Marketing (November 2018).