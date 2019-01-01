My Queue

Shaan S Khanna

Owner at Networking Now

About Shaan S Khanna

Strong, suave and yet stealth, Shaan is a people’s person with immense tact and overflowing confidence. Having been in the events industry for over a decade and being an entrepreneur since the age of 15, she has an unmatched perspective on the industry as a whole and strives to create that safe and supportive community through her Networking Now initiative.

With feathers like Spicy Sangria, Bombay Fusion Food Festival and Networking Now India in her cap, she is the flag bearer of the thought that dedication, passion and hard work is what it takes to build oneself up from scratch and then protect and construct that empire to achieve bigger successes along the way.

Networking Now–A Community
Networking Now–A Community

Networking is always the right way of creating a win-win situation not only in the short run but also in the long run
