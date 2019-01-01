There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Shachindra Nath
MD and CEO of U GRO Capital
More From Shachindra Nath
MSMEs
Banks in India are designed to serve the formal sector and their assessment is based on the balance sheet, P&L, tax returns and this leads SMEs to trouble
4 min read
Are you sure you want to logout?