Founder, CEO and Board Member, Al Masah Capital
Shailesh Dash is the founder, CEO and Board Member of Al Masah Capital. A veteran of the MENA alternative investments sector, Dash has over 20 years of alternative investment experience. In 2010, he started Al Masah Capital which has successfully raised over US$1 billion and established itself as one of the fastest growing alternative investment management and advisory firms focusing on the MENA & SE Asia region. Before Al Masah Capital, Dash had managed $4 billion of assets and executed 14 IPOs and five trade sales. In addition, he created the second largest PE business in the MENA region (extrapolated from rankings of PEI Asia) and served on the boards of 12 companies. 

Five Forecasts For The MENA Investment Landscape In 2017
Insights from Al Masah Capital's Sixth Annual Investor Forum at Dubai.
Moving Mainstream: A VC's Perspective On The MENA Fintech Ecosystem
The fintech sector has emerged as the poster child of global investment activity in the past five years, with more than US$50 billion invested in almost 2,500 companies since 2010.
Family First: Securing Continued Growth For Family Businesses In The MENA Region
It is a more private, low profile subset of the business world that turns out to be the main driver: family businesses.
