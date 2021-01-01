Shammi Pant
Co-founder, Myjen AI Pvt. Ltd
Shammi has over 25 years of work experience spanning Sales, Marketing Business development & Artificial Intelligence led digitization, Transformation Six Sigma roles. She has worked across Technology, Infrastructure Sectors & Offshoring Services.
An engineer and MBA, she has worked with large fortune 500 companies like GE, Bank of America, Accenture and HCL Technologies. Her experience ranges from leading end to end digitisation and transformation solutions for Business Processes for fortune 500 companies in the FMCG, Utilities, Financial and Infrastructure sectors. She has managed P&L of the size of $20 MN and led teams up-to 100 people.
She has successfully set up start up teams in her career in technology and services areas. She is a growth leader and is known for setting up and leading winning teams. Her passion and strengths lie in innovating technology products and solutioning to meet customer needs. A highly customer centric leader she fosters relationships of trusts achieving high growth rate in any business she leads.
