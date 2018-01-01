An avid PR strategist, Shana Starr has had the opportunity to own and create two successful PR companies, LFPR (established 2008) and RMS (established 2003). She has an extensive background creating successful media campaigns working across all types of industries.
Business Ideas
5 Takeaways From The 2016 Olympics for Business Owners
Look to swimmer Ryan Lochte, for instance, for a lesson about fabricating the truth.
Content
3 Questions to Make Sure Your Content Starts the Conversation
Consider what is happening now, what it means to your business peers and why is it interesting to an editor.
Project Grow
3 Tips to Ignite the Creative Spark
Creativity is fundamental in PR, but that's far easier said than done.
Growth Strategy
Has Your Client Walked? Why You Shouldn't Say 'Goodbye.'
Three tips on maintaining and strengthening business relationships
4 Tips to Make Sure Your Content Isn't Fluff
You can't establish your expertise by telling people what they already know.
Social Media
It's No Longer a Question Whether to Use Social Media for Customer Service
If someone had a bad experience, chances are they are going to talk about it. Here are five tips to craft a strategy to respond.
Thought Leadership
5 Steps Toward Building Influence as a Great Thought Leader
Ready to share insights on a topic you're well versed in? You may fortify your company's reputation as well as your personal brand.
Public Relations
The 6 PR Tips Every Startup Should Employ
ith 100 million startups opening up each year and 472 million entrepreneurs worldwide, competition to become the next big thing is brutal. To improve your chances of standing out, follow these PR tips.