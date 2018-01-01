Shana Starr

Shana Starr

Guest Writer
Managing Partner at LFPR

An avid PR strategist, Shana Starr has had the opportunity to own and create two successful PR companies, LFPR (established 2008) and RMS (established 2003). She has an extensive background creating successful media campaigns working across all types of industries. 

More From Shana Starr

5 Takeaways From The 2016 Olympics for Business Owners
Business Ideas

5 Takeaways From The 2016 Olympics for Business Owners

Look to swimmer Ryan Lochte, for instance, for a lesson about fabricating the truth.
4 min read
3 Questions to Make Sure Your Content Starts the Conversation
Content

3 Questions to Make Sure Your Content Starts the Conversation

Consider what is happening now, what it means to your business peers and why is it interesting to an editor.
4 min read
3 Tips to Ignite the Creative Spark
Project Grow

3 Tips to Ignite the Creative Spark

Creativity is fundamental in PR, but that's far easier said than done.
4 min read
Has Your Client Walked? Why You Shouldn't Say 'Goodbye.'
Growth Strategy

Has Your Client Walked? Why You Shouldn't Say 'Goodbye.'

Three tips on maintaining and strengthening business relationships
4 min read
4 Tips to Make Sure Your Content Isn't Fluff
Project Grow

4 Tips to Make Sure Your Content Isn't Fluff

You can't establish your expertise by telling people what they already know.
3 min read
It's No Longer a Question Whether to Use Social Media for Customer Service
Social Media

It's No Longer a Question Whether to Use Social Media for Customer Service

If someone had a bad experience, chances are they are going to talk about it. Here are five tips to craft a strategy to respond.
4 min read
5 Steps Toward Building Influence as a Great Thought Leader
Thought Leadership

5 Steps Toward Building Influence as a Great Thought Leader

Ready to share insights on a topic you're well versed in? You may fortify your company's reputation as well as your personal brand.
5 min read
The 6 PR Tips Every Startup Should Employ
Public Relations

The 6 PR Tips Every Startup Should Employ

ith 100 million startups opening up each year and 472 million entrepreneurs worldwide, competition to become the next big thing is brutal. To improve your chances of standing out, follow these PR tips.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.