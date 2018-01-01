Shannon Kaiser

Shannon Kaiser

Guest Writer
Author, Happiness Expert
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of Find Your Happy, Find Your Happy Daily Mantras and Adventures for Your SoulShe appears regularly as an happiness expert on AM Northwest and Huff Post Live, and was named among the “Top 100 Women to Watch in Wellness” by the Mind Body Green. She's an author, international life coach, teacher, travel writer and inspirational speaker who left her job in advertising several years ago to follow her heart and become a writer. 

More From Shannon Kaiser

The Best 10 Life Lessons I Learned by Running My Own Business
Starting a Business

The Best 10 Life Lessons I Learned by Running My Own Business

Starting a business is almost worth it just for what it teaches you about life, and yourself.
5 min read
10 Insanely Inspiring Quotes From People Who Are Living Their Dream Life
Project Grow

10 Insanely Inspiring Quotes From People Who Are Living Their Dream Life

Inspiration is everywhere.
3 min read
7 Empowering Entrepreneurs You Need to Follow on Instagram
Project Grow

7 Empowering Entrepreneurs You Need to Follow on Instagram

Follow these seven entrepreneurs and add some inspiration to your life.
3 min read
4 Simple Strategies to Turn Your Passion Into a Paycheck
Passion

4 Simple Strategies to Turn Your Passion Into a Paycheck

You're only a few steps, and a lot of work, from earning a living doing what you love.
5 min read
4 Insanely Awesome Opportunities to Work Remotely from Abroad
Remote Workers

4 Insanely Awesome Opportunities to Work Remotely from Abroad

Want to co-work in Barcelona, Prague, Seoul, Bali? Companies are waiting to take you there.
6 min read
5 Motivation Blocks Hurting Your Success, and How to Transform Them
Project Grow

5 Motivation Blocks Hurting Your Success, and How to Transform Them

Is your life's glass half empty, or half full?
4 min read
The 5 Primary Stages of Business Every Entrepreneur Goes Through
Entrepreneurs

The 5 Primary Stages of Business Every Entrepreneur Goes Through

Know the stages so you can navigate them with ease.
6 min read
5 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned When I Raised My Coaching Prices
Learning From Mistakes

5 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned When I Raised My Coaching Prices

This is what happens when you lose alignment with yourself and feel bad about the choices you make.
4 min read
How to Get Un-Stuck: 10 Key Questions for Self-Reflection
Productivity

How to Get Un-Stuck: 10 Key Questions for Self-Reflection

Your business won't work unless you do. Use these tools to prosper professionally and personally.
3 min read
15 Life Lessons I'd Tell My Younger Stuck, Struggling, Entrepreneur Self
Project Grow

15 Life Lessons I'd Tell My Younger Stuck, Struggling, Entrepreneur Self

Stop struggling. Enjoy the journey!
4 min read
6 Toxic People Who Are Hurting Your Success
Customer Relationship

6 Toxic People Who Are Hurting Your Success

You know who they are -- the chronic complainer, the "gimme me" more type. But did you know that one of these toxic people may be you?
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.