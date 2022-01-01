Shannon Lavenia

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Brand Builder Collective

Shannon Lavenia is a high-energy, dynamic speaker, business coach, and serial entrepreneur. She is the founder of Brand Builder Design Studios, co-founder of SalesGenieCRM, and creator of the Brand Builder Course Collective.She can be contacted at https://shannonlavenia.com

https://shannonlavenia.com

Women Entrepreneurs

A Breast Cancer Diagnosis Ultimately Transformed My Life and Business for the Better

The hard process of treatment and recovery also fueled an opportunity to transform my business into one that better supports the life I want.

