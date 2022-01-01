Signing out of account, Standby...
Shannon Lavenia
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Brand Builder Collective
Shannon Lavenia is a high-energy, dynamic speaker, business coach, and serial entrepreneur. She is the founder of Brand Builder Design Studios, co-founder of SalesGenieCRM, and creator of the Brand Builder Course Collective.She can be contacted at https://shannonlavenia.com
Follow Shannon Lavenia on Social
Latest
A Breast Cancer Diagnosis Ultimately Transformed My Life and Business for the Better
The hard process of treatment and recovery also fueled an opportunity to transform my business into one that better supports the life I want.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jason Falls
Digital Strategist, Industry Analyst, Speaker, Author
-
-
Brendan P. Keegan
CEO of Merchants Fleet
-
Lauren Boyer
CEO of Underscore Marketing
-
Alex Gold
Founder & General Partner, Harvest Venture Partners
-
Erin Shea
Director and Head of North America Marketing
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Priya Gogoi
Founder of Celsee