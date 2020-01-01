About Shannon Litton
Shannon Litton is the President and CEO of 5by5 Agency, a 2-time INC. 5000 listed-company. She has worked with over 300 organizations and is an expert in developing strategies that propel change down the street or around the world. Litton lives in Franklin, Tenn. with her husband and five children.
