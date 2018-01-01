Shantanu Agarwal

Shantanu Agarwal

Chief Innovation Officer, PAISALO Digital Limited

Shantanu, currently the Chief Investment Officer of Paisalo Digital. With the launch of the PAISALO digital app, he introduced a different dimension to the steady NBFC business with a strong history of 25 years. Introducing the technological disruption, Shantanu is focused on growth of the company and enabling the customers with hassle-free experience of lending. The PAISALO App is built on python platform.

He has worked in Forex Exchange Trading in Hong Kong and Singapore with Greenfield Advisory Pte Ltd; and worked in Algorithm Based Forex Trading in Singapore with Fulcrum Advisory Pte Ltd, worked on algorithm based trading for G10.

More From Shantanu Agarwal

Is There a Direct Correlation Relation Between Greed and Valuation?
Valuations

Is There a Direct Correlation Relation Between Greed and Valuation?

Since valuation is part science part art, it is easy to fall into misconceptions related to the valuation received and the valuation process
4 min read
Why Should RBI Consider Digital Currency?
digital currency

Why Should RBI Consider Digital Currency?

The most undemanding and uninterrupted way of introducing such a venture in India would be to allow the public to open accounts with the central bank
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.