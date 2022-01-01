Signing out of account, Standby...
Sharel Omer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Co-founder
Sharel Omer is an entrepreneur whose passion for personal connections & building relationships has made him dedicated to bringing the consumer voice's power to organizations. He's the CEO & co-founder of Affogata, a customer intelligence platform that enables brands to be truly customer-obsessed.
Follow Sharel Omer on Social
Latest
Lessons From 'Once a Bootstrapped Startup, Now a VC-Funded Machine'
Many entrepreneurs begin as a bootstrapped startup, and if they succeed, they move into a VC-funded operation. Both phases present challenges and hardships.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
-
Ihor Dubovetskyi
Founder of Profit Whales
-
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Lonnie McRorey
CEO and Co-Founder