Sharon Bush

Sharon Bush

Guest Writer
CEO of Teddy Shares

Sharon Bush is the CEO of Teddy Shares who has worked for nearly four decades to bring resources to underprivileged women, children and families around the world. She is also the proud mother of three accomplished, philanthropic children: Lauren Bush Lauren, the founder of FEED in New York City; Ashley Bush, a filmmaker who tutors women at safe houses to help them earn their GED degrees; and Pierce Bush, CEO of the Texas chapter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ nonprofit.

More From Sharon Bush

4 Struggles of the Mom Entrepreneur

4 Struggles of the Mom Entrepreneur

Women, including those running businesses and creating jobs, do the most of the world's unpaid work.
5 min read
4 Ways Parents Can Foster an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Their Daughters
Female Entrepreneurs

4 Ways Parents Can Foster an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Their Daughters

Teach your daughter that her failures hold the lessons to achieving her goals.
6 min read
What If the Most Powerful People In Business Were Women?
Women Entrepreneurs

What If the Most Powerful People In Business Were Women?

What would the landscape of business look like if more CEOs were women? Women in positions of power are more forward-thinking, and adept at raising revenue and improving employee morale.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.