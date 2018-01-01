Guest Writer

CEO of Teddy Shares

Sharon Bush is the CEO of Teddy Shares who has worked for nearly four decades to bring resources to underprivileged women, children and families around the world. She is also the proud mother of three accomplished, philanthropic children: Lauren Bush Lauren, the founder of FEED in New York City; Ashley Bush, a filmmaker who tutors women at safe houses to help them earn their GED degrees; and Pierce Bush, CEO of the Texas chapter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ nonprofit.