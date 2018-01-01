Sharon Haver

Sharon Haver

Guest Writer
Photography Stylist, Podcast Host, Author

Sharon Haver is the founder of FocusonStyle.com online, a personal brand success strategist, speaker, former syndicated newspaper columnist and 15-year veteran as a New York fashion photography stylist. She hosts the 7 Days to Amazing podcast, wrote StyleWORD: Fashion Quotes for Real Style and created the curriculum creator for the C’est Chic Crash Course and Simply Amazing Headshots. Her "How to Look Great in Photos" is available for free, here.

Your Photo Tells Potential Clients a Lot. Here's How to Make It Say Exactly the Right Things.
Two Princeton psychologists say it takes one-tenth of a second to judge a person's character, even in a photo. So, use that time well.
