Sharon Haver is the founder of FocusonStyle.com online, a personal brand success strategist, speaker, former syndicated newspaper columnist and 15-year veteran as a New York fashion photography stylist. She hosts the 7 Days to Amazing podcast, wrote StyleWORD: Fashion Quotes for Real Style and created the curriculum creator for the C’est Chic Crash Course and Simply Amazing Headshots. Her "How to Look Great in Photos" is available for free, here.