Shelly Sun

Shelly Sun is the co-founder of BrightStar Care, a healthcare staffing franchise that has grown from one corporate-owned location in 2005 to more than 200 locations nationwide. She was featured on the CBS series Undercover Boss and received the International Franchise Association's 2009 Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)
No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.
How to Find Funds to Launch a Franchise
Shelly Sun turned her health-staffing company, BrightStar Care, into a fast-growing franchise. But she almost ran out of cash along the way.
