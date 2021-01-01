About Sheon Karol
Recipient of the Boutique Investment Banker of the Year (2018) Atlas Award, Sheon Karol has a unique hybrid skill set in leading both healthy and stressed M&A transactions, as well as complex restructuring processes. Karol is a partner with Paladin, a middle-market consultancy.
The incompetent employee is often the "security blanket" of the seemingly all-powerful CEO.