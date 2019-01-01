Shiv Aggarwal

Shiv is a technology entrepreneur with a focus on improving human lives through the power of technology. He is currently leading Myearth.Id towards building a decentralised identity management platform, with a vision of providing a Universal Id to all Human Beings.

Shiv is also volunteering as the European Lead and London President for "Government Blockchain Association", a global non-profit organisation with over 100 chapters across the world, helping governments understand and adopt blockchain technology.

Shiv has more than 15 years of technology industry experience, having worked with global brands like Bank of America, Cathay Pacific, The Hartford, Lloyds of London, Unilever, British American Tobacco and more. Shiv has been providing technical consulting, design thinking and thought leadership to his clients and stakeholders, and has been instrumental to the success of many strategic and digital transformation projects. Shiv has global corporate exposure, having worked across US, Europe, and India.