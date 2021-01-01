Shmuel Shayowitz

Shmuel Shayowitz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Real Estate & Finance Executive | Writer | Speaker | Coach | Advisor

Shmuel Shayowitz is an award-winning real-estate and finance executive, industry contributing writer, speaker and business coach. As president and chief lending officer of approved funding, he has facilitated billions of dollars in real-estate financing and home acquisitions.

http://www.approvedfunding.com/shmuel

Follow Shmuel Shayowitz on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Book

Latest

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like