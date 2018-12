Shubika Bilkha

Business Head, The Real Estate Management Institute- REMI

Shubika Bilkha is the Business Head of The Real Estate Management Institute (REMI), a leading provider of real estate education in India. REMI provides certification programs, executive courses and customized training workshops specifically designed for the Real Estate industry. REMI has been established with a vision to ‘Skill India to Build India’- to bridge the human capital gap and increase the supply of trained professionals to the Real Estate industry.