Siama Qadar is a Dubai-based entrepreneur, public speaker, and philanthropist. She combines her practice as a British investment banker with being the founder of Dubai-based Institute of Modern Etiquette. Recently, Qadar has published her first book “Ladies and Gentlemen: The Quintessential Book on Modern Etiquette”.
The golden rule is to avoid creating any inconvenience to society, be mindful of where you are and how you project yourself - you are your own brand and have your own reputation to uphold.