The Sign Africa Expo is Africa's largest dedicated print and signage exhibition. Covering 13,000sqm and with the objective of attracting 6,000+ visitors, Sign Africa provides an ideal platform for visitors to investigate available business ventures, innovative products, technology, applications and education programmes for the signage and display industries in the sub-Saharan region. Entrance is free and the event is co-located with FESPA Africa, Africa Print and Africa LED and will take place from 13-15 September 2017 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
Entrepreneurs Can Explore Opportunities In Growing Digital Textile And Interior Décor Markets
Those wanting to explore opportunities in digital textile printing can speak to experts at the Sign Africa and FESPA Africa Expo, taking place from 12-14 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.
Business Opportunities In Printing And Signage
The event is taking place from 12-14 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.
Considerations For Signage And Printing Industry Start-Ups
The signage and printing industry features some profitable areas for start-up businesses. There are some considerations for entrepreneurs who are trying to break into these.
Explore Business Opportunities In Print At The Sign Africa And FESPA Africa Expo
Business opportunities will be showcased on various exhibitor stands at the upcoming Sign Africa and FESPA Africa Expo, taking place from 12-14 September at Gallagher Convention Centre.
Move Your Brand Forward With Eye-Catching Vehicle Wraps
