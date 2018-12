Guest Writer

Incubation Manager, DTEC Tech Startup Incubator, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority

Sirine Fadoul is Incubation Manager at DTEC Tech Startup Incubator, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. She is a founding member of Girls in Tech Middle East and a Mentor and Coach for The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women’s Mentoring Women Program . Fadoul is also the founder of Generation Disrupt, a nonprofit product design educational program for children.