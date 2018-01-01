Sirine Fadoul

Guest Writer
Incubation Manager, DTEC Tech Startup Incubator, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority
Sirine Fadoul is Incubation Manager at DTEC Tech Startup Incubator, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. She is a founding member of Girls in Tech Middle East and a Mentor and Coach for The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women’s Mentoring Women Program. Fadoul is also the founder of Generation Disrupt, a nonprofit product design educational program for children.

More From Sirine Fadoul

Why A Sense Of Urgency Is Essential For A Startup
Growth Strategies

Why A Sense Of Urgency Is Essential For A Startup

To many, the sense of urgency and the sense of emergency are indistinguishable.
9 min read
Pulling The Plug: Shutting Down Your Startup May Be The Best Way Forward For An Entrepreneur
Failure

Pulling The Plug: Shutting Down Your Startup May Be The Best Way Forward For An Entrepreneur

It is often said that the best way to manage difficulties and overcome them is to face and accept them.
5 min read
Pitch Perfect: Four Tips To Tell Your Startup Story Better
Pitching

Pitch Perfect: Four Tips To Tell Your Startup Story Better

Regardless of what the investor wants, there are a few fundamental techniques entrepreneurs must master before going out and pitching their startups.
6 min read
Five Things I've Learned From Mentoring A Young Inventor
Inventors

Five Things I've Learned From Mentoring A Young Inventor

If you have time and if you're good at it, mentor more. It's a rewarding activity and it will bring you joy, in addition to immensely improving a young person's chances at success.
5 min read
