Sofia Laurell
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & Co-Ceo at Tiny Organics
Sofia Laurell is the co-founder and co-CEO of Tiny Organics, an early childhood nutrition & wellness company that introduces babies & toddlers to their first 100 flavors via organic, plant-based, fresh-frozen meals. She serves on the Tufts School of Nutrition Innovation Council & is a member of YPO.
3 Reasons Why Bilingual Skills Are Entrepreneurial Differentiators
Speaking multiple languages is not a setback: It is your secret weapon.
