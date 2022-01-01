Sofia Laurell

Sofia Laurell

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder & Co-Ceo at Tiny Organics

Sofia Laurell is the co-founder and co-CEO of Tiny Organics, an early childhood nutrition & wellness company that introduces babies & toddlers to their first 100 flavors via organic, plant-based, fresh-frozen meals. She serves on the Tufts School of Nutrition Innovation Council & is a member of YPO.

https://www.tinyorganics.com/pages/our-story

Follow Sofia Laurell on Social

Latest

Multicultural Business

3 Reasons Why Bilingual Skills Are Entrepreneurial Differentiators

Speaking multiple languages is not a setback: It is your secret weapon.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like