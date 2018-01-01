Stacey Horowitz is the founder of Shopping for a Change, a marketplace for fair trade products by artisans from economically disadvantaged areas. The company's mission is to help the artisans raise themselves out of poverty, fund community improvement projects in the artisans’ communities, and raise additional funds for U.S. based nonprofits.
Social Responsibility
5 Ways to Integrate Social Good Into Your Business
Customers today are more likely to do business with socially responsible companies that reflect their personal values.