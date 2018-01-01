Stefan Groschupf

Guest Writer
CEO of Datameer
Stefan Groschupf is co-founder and CEO of Datameer, a provider of big-data analytics. A big-data veteran and serial entrepreneur with roots in the open-source community, Groschupf was one of the early contributors to Nutch, the open-source project that spun off Hadoop.

More From Stefan Groschupf

Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.

What you should do instead is bridge the divide between your IT and business needs. Say hello to the 'chief growth officer.'
4 min read
How We're Measuring Ourselves to Better Health
How We're Measuring Ourselves to Better Health

People immersed in the Quantified Self movement collect vast amounts of data about their health but analytics still needs make easier to apply.
3 min read
Big Data Has the Potential to Transform Health Care
Big Data Has the Potential to Transform Health Care

If the vast amount of health data collected by every source from insurance records to exercise apps is pooled, analytics can help create a much healthier society.
4 min read
Hire for Potential Not Experience by Asking These 5 Key Questions
Hire for Potential Not Experience by Asking These 5 Key Questions

Past performance is no longer an accurate proxy for future success. In hiring, the most critical skill is the ability to learn on the fly.
3 min read
Let It Flow: Unleash Hidden Streams of Productivity
Let It Flow: Unleash Hidden Streams of Productivity

By tapping into employees sweet spot of challenge and reward, they'll feel more motivated to get things done.
5 min read
