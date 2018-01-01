Stefan Groschupf

Big Data
Want Big Data Innovation? Rethink Your 'Need' for a Chief Data Officer.
What you should do instead is bridge the divide between your IT and business needs. Say hello to the 'chief growth officer.'
Big Data
How We're Measuring Ourselves to Better Health
People immersed in the Quantified Self movement collect vast amounts of data about their health but analytics still needs make easier to apply.
Big Data
Big Data Has the Potential to Transform Health Care
If the vast amount of health data collected by every source from insurance records to exercise apps is pooled, analytics can help create a much healthier society.
Hiring
Hire for Potential Not Experience by Asking These 5 Key Questions
Past performance is no longer an accurate proxy for future success. In hiring, the most critical skill is the ability to learn on the fly.
Productivity
Let It Flow: Unleash Hidden Streams of Productivity
By tapping into employees sweet spot of challenge and reward, they'll feel more motivated to get things done.